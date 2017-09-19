Maoists blow up solar power plant in Bihar

By PTI

GAYA: Maoists blew up a solar power plant in Bihar's Gaya district, damaging its control room and workers' accommodation unit, a police officer said.

Apparently irked over non-payment of levy, the Maoists detonated an Improvised Explosive Device in the premises of the Tata Power-owned solar power plant yesterday night, Assistant Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh said.

The control room and workers' accommodation unit of the plant were gutted, he said.

A case was lodged and raids were on to nab the culprits, he said.

Tata Power produces 30 MW solar energy from its plant here and provides it to Sherghati sub-division.