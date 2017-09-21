Home Nation

Bombay HC issues notice to RSS general secretary Bhayyaji Joshi, NMC

It claimed that NMC is facing difficulties in implementation of various public oriented schemes and that it should be cancelled.

By PTI

NAGPUR: The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court today issued notice to RSS general secretary Bhayyaji Joshi and the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) after a PIL questioned sanctioning of Rs 1.37 crore for works to be undertaken at Dr Hedgewar Bhawan from tax payers money.

NMC commissioner and standing committee of the civic body, who too have been made respondents in the matter, had sanctioned Rs 1.37 crore for construction of compound wall and internal roads at the Bhawan in Reshimbagh area of the city.

The petitioner Janardhan Moon, president of Nagari Hakka Saurakshan Manch in his petition claimed that the RSS is a private organisation and sanctioning of tax payers money by the NMC standing committee on construction work at RSS Smriti Bhawan is gross misuse of tax payers money.

It claimed that NMC is facing difficulties in implementation of various public oriented schemes and that it (spending money on works at Bhawan) should be cancelled.

The division bench of Justice Bhushan Dharmadhikari and Justice Arun Upadhye while hearing the petition issued notice to RSS general secretary Joshi and other respondents and sought reply by October 3, 2017.

