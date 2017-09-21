Home Nation

Calcutta HC order unmasks 'communal' Mamata government: BJP

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijarvargiya said the TMC government had no right to remain in power after the court's order.

Published: 21st September 2017 09:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2017 09:03 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Accusing the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal of practising "communal politics" under the garb of secularism, the BJP today said the Calcutta High Court order, which set aside its restrictions on Durga idol immersions, had unmasked it.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijarvargiya, who is in charge of the party's affairs in the state, said the Trinamool Congress government had no right to remain in power after the court's order.

"The order has exposed those who do communal politics under the garb of secularism. It has unmasked the state government. It is proved now that it can not maintain law and order in the state. It has no right to remain in power," Vijarvargiya told reporters.

The high court today allowed immersion of Durga idols on all days from Vijayadashami on September 30, including on Muharram, and directed the West Bengal government to make necessary security arrangements.

The state government had earlier imposed restrictions on Durga idol immersions on September 30, the Vijayadashami day, after 10 pm and said no immersion would be allowed on October one, the day Muharram is scheduled to be observed.

Vijarvargiya accused Chief Minister Banerjee of working to appease 30 per cent of the state's population, a reference to Muslims, while ignoring the interests of the majority community.

The BJP had earlier planned to take on the government by defying the order and taking out Durga idols for immersions during the time it was prohibited.

TAGS
Calcutta HC BJP Mamata Banerjee West Bengal

