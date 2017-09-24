Home Nation

Maharashtra baby gets Aadhaar number in six minutes of birth

Bhavna Santosh Jadhav was born at 12:03 pm and got her online birth certificate and the Aadhaar number from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) at 12:09 pm.

Published: 24th September 2017 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2017 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Aaadhar Card (File Image for representational purpose)

Aaadhar Card (File Image for representational purpose)

By PTI

OSMANABAD: Bhavna Santosh Jadhav is just a few minutes old, but she already has in place her vital identity proof - the Aadhaar number.

The girl's parents enrolled for her Aadhaar number which they received in just six minutes after her birth today, in one of the rare cases of getting the vital identity proof within minutes of being born.

The child was born at the Osmanabad district women's hospital at 12.03 pm today.

At 12.09 pm, her parents got her online birth certificate and the Aadhaar number from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), district collector Radhakrushna Game said.

"It's a proud moment for Osmanabad. We will soon register all children for Aadhaar and link them with their parents' Aadhaar cards," he said.

The newborn and her mother were doing fine, the hospital's civil surgeon, Dr Eknath Male, said.

Around 1,300 children born at the Osmanabad district women's hospital in the last one year have got their Aadhaar numbers, he claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Osmanabad Maharashtra aadhar aadhar number

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp