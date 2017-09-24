One child dead as under-construction embankment collapses in Dehradun

DEHRADUN: An under-construction embankment on Sunday collapsed near Neshvilla Road area of Uttarakhand’s Dehradun, leaving a child dead. One kid has been rescued.
The untoward incident reportedly took place due to the heavy rains in the area.
Further details are awaited.
