Home Nation

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets J-K Governor, CM; security situation discussed

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today met Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar and discussed the security situation in the state.

Published: 30th September 2017 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2017 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Defence Nirmala Sitharaman meeting the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar on Friday. | PTI

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today met Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra at the Raj Bhavan here and discussed the security situation in the state.

An official spokesman said the meeting lasted an hour.

Sitharaman was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff Gen.  Bipin Rawat.

"The governor and Sitharaman discussed several important inter-related issues concerning effective management of internal and external security, particularly in the context of increasing infiltration attempts, the ongoing anti-terrorist operations, and sustained terrorist attacks on security forces personnel in the Valley," the spokesman said.

At the meeting, the governor stressed the urgent need for enlargement of the Border Roads Organisation and strengthening of its resources for ensuring the maintenance of vital road networks and strategic connectivities in J&K, particularly in the Ladakh region.

The governor also sought Sitharaman's intervention for the return of certain pockets of land to the state government which were no longer required for military purposes.

Sitharaman also met Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti here this evening.

The two leaders discussed several issues related to the prevailing situation in the state.

Mehbooba sought the intervention of the defence minister for the return of certain pockets of land in the state which are no longer required for operational purposes by the Army and about which consensus has already arrived between the state government and the Defence Ministry.

Mehbooba also raised the issue of speeding up work on some important roads in the state being constructed by the BRO.

She also pitched for the construction of tunnels at the Razdan pass on the Bandipore-Gurez road and the Sadhna pass on the Kupwara-Tanghdar road.

The chief minister also proposed opening areas such as Battalik, Siachin base for tourist activities.

Sitharaman assured Mehbooba to look into the issues raised by her in a time-bound manner, the spokesman said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Defence Minister N N Vohra Jammu and Kashmir Governor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp