Bharat bandh: Newborn dies as ambulance gets stuck in traffic jam caused by protesters in Bihar

Anand ST Das By

Express News Service

PATNA: A newborn baby died in Bihar’s Vaishali district as the ambulance in which he was being taken to a hospital was stuck in a traffic jam caused by supporters of Bharat bandh, which badly affected the normal flow of life across the state.

The ambulance carrying the infant born a few hours ago at the primary health centre in Mahnar to the district headquarters hospital in Hajipur was stuck in the jam at Ambedkar Chowk for over an hour. The infant’s distraught mother and her relatives urged the protesters to let the ambulance pass, but they kept refusing, said sources. The delicate infant died in the ambulance, they added.

The 12-hour shutdown, called by various SC and ST outfits to protest against the alleged dilution of the law protecting their rights, led to disruption of railway services across Bihar and Jharkhand. Several incidents of vandalism and arson were reported during the bandh in both the states.

Roads and railway tracks were blocked by lathi-wielding bandh supporters in various towns of Bihar. Several trains were stranded for nearly seven hours and some were rerouted, said railway officials. Gaya, Sheikhpura, Nalanda, Bhojpur, Darbhanga, Hajipur, Jehanabad, Nawada and Khagaria were among the districts in Bihar that witnessed massive protests.

Police clashed with tribal girl students at a government-run hostel for them in Ranchi after a lathi-charge on bandh supporters. Ranchi SP (city) Aman Kumar was injured in stone-pelting. When a stone-pelter entered the girls’ hostel, the cops entered the hostel to nab him and allegedly misbehaved with the girls present inside.

Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav of RJD and his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav participated in the protests on the streets of Patna. Former chief minister and HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi was also with them. The three leaders attacked BJP and JD(U) for weakening the constitutional protection guaranteed to the SC and ST communities.

The pre-lunch proceedings of Bihar Assembly was disrupted by MLAs of the ruling and Opposition parties on the issue of the rights of SC and ST communities the apex court’s recent order on the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The Assembly proceedings were adjourned about ten minutes after beginning. Dalit MLAs from both ruling and Opposition parties then formed a human chain holding one another’s hands on the Assembly proceedings and demanded to restore all the rights so far granted to these disadvantaged communities.

Patna High Court took suo motu cognisance of the road blockade incidents in Patna district and summoned SSP Manu Maharaaj. The HC directed him to register FIRs against people engaged in blocking roads and vandalism. Nearly 5,000 people were detained in both Bihar and Jharkhand for breaking the law during the bandh.