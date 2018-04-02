NCC being offered as elective to focus on patriotism, moral obligations: HRD Ministry

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The HRD Ministry today said the objective of implementation of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) as an elective subject is to focus on citizenship, patriotism and moral obligations of a person.

It, however, ruled out any plan to make NCC training mandatory for students in all colleges.

Minister of State for HRD Satya Pal Singh said in response to a written question in Lok Sabha that the government does not propose to make NCC training mandatory for students in all colleges of the country.

"However, the UGC has requested the vice-chancellors of all universities to explore implementation of NCC as an elective subject in their respective curriculum," he said.

"The objective is to focus on citizenship, patriotism and social and moral obligations of a person.

It is also expected to enhance life and leadership skills of the cadets," he added.

Singh also said the UGC provides financial support to autonomous colleges for introducing NCC as an elective subject with credit points.