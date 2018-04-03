Home Nation

J-K terrorists resorting to glamorisation of militancy to recruit youths: Government 

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said the state has been affected by the terrorist violence that is sponsored and supported from across the border.

Published: 03rd April 2018 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2018 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre today said terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir have been resorting to glamorisation of militancy to recruit misguided youths in their outfits.

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said the state has been affected by the terrorist violence that is sponsored and supported from across the border and levels of the violence in various districts of the Valley are linked to infiltrations.

"Militants have been resorting to glamorisation of militancy to recruit misguided youths in their outfits," he said, replying to a written question.

The government regularly reviews the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and in order to prevent activities of militants, numerous steps have been taken including the strengthening of an operational grid with enhanced human intelligence and use of technical intelligence grid.

"The government has also continuously encouraged policies to mainstream the youth, including providing employment opportunities to wean them away from militancy," he said.

Replying to a question on whether terrorist activities have increased in Jammu and Kashmir after the surgical strike in PoK on September 29, 2016, Ahir said the suggestion was not correct.

"188 terrorist incidents were reported during six months period before the surgical strike. 56 security personnel and 10 civilians lost their lives in these incidents."

"On the other hand, 155 terrorist incidents have been reported during six months period post the surgical strike. 29 security personnel and 10 civilians have lost their lives in these incidents," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp