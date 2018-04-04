Home Nation

Social security schemes set to transform with new code

Draft labour code proposes common registration for different sectors.

Published: 04th April 2018 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2018 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (File | Reuters)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Your provident fund, pension and insurance schemes are set to become redundant as the Union Labour and Employment Ministry has drafted Labour Code on Social Security, 2018.

Under the new draft, which was released last month, the Union Labour Ministry is focusing on setting up a universalised social security which will require a set-up to service almost 50 crore workers.

Under this, registration will be common for organised and unorganised workers; that means present social security schemes will merge into one. 

The Code prescribes registration of all kinds of employers - be it establishments (that have a commercial purpose) or households (that employ domestic workers).  An ‘own-account-enterprise’ will be registered both as an employer and a worker automatically.As the scope of this Code expands almost 10 times compared to the present Employee Provident Fund and Employees State Insurance Corporation, a decentralised structure (with central coordination and regulation) has been proposed. The draft proposes a tripartite body which includes State and Centre boards along with National Social Security Council, headed by the Prime Minister to bring out harmonious co-ordination amongst different ministries and also at the Centre-State level. 

The National Council has been proposed on similar lines to the Goods and Service Tax (GST Council) which has been able to successfully roll out the GST Regime in India. The NSSC has the function to regulate and coordinate this multi-disciplinary jurisdiction of Social Security.However, the draft has raised concerns among the people of the civil society who question the ministry on having a universal security scheme for both organised and unorganised workers. 

R Geetha of the Federation of Unorganised Workers said that till the government regulates the wages and work of the unorganised sector, the universal social security scheme will not work. “Models have to be different for organised and unorganised sectors since there is no direct relation between employers and workers in the unorganised sector. Hence regulation of employment has to be combine with Social Security for unorganised sector workers through sectoral Tripartite Boards,” Geetha said.It is also learnt from sources that the assets and funds under the 16 extant social welfare schemes will be divided among the Social Security Funds (SSFs) to be set up in each state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Union Labour and Employment Ministry National Social Security Council provident fund insurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp