Facebook data leak: Indian government to wait for Cambridge ​Analytica's reply before action 

Analytica has been accused of harvesting personal information of over millions of Facebook users illegally to influence polls in several countries.

Published: 05th April 2018 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2018 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

An official confirmed that the IT ministry has received Facebook's response to its notice (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NW DELHI: The government will wait for response from British data mining firm Cambridge Analytica before deciding on the action to be taken in the Facebook data leak case, a source said today.

US-based social media giant Facebook had said earlier in the day that 5.62 lakh people in India were "potentially affected" by global data leak, involving Analytica.

A senior government official confirmed that the IT ministry has received Facebook's response to its notice.

The Indian government will wait for response of Cambridge Analytica before deciding on action to be taken in Facebook data leak case, the source said.

Facebook has over 20 crore users in the country and the Indian government last month had shot-off notices to both Facebook and Analytica on the data breach issue.

Facebook had yesterday admitted that data on about 87 million people, mostly in the US, may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica.

 

