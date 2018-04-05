Mumbai Diary

Home Nation

By Abhijit Mulye
For once, no war for credit!
Inauguration ceremonies of transport infrastructure projects in Mumbai now see a competition between the Shiv Sena and the BJP to take credit for the project. The opening of the Ram Mandir suburban railway station near Goregaon saw the worst of such competition last year. The inauguration of the extension of Harbour Line services to Goregaon on the Western Line last week, however, was an exception. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis skipped the event due to a busy schedule in Delhi, while Railway minister Piyush Goyal arrived two hours late owing to a snag at the Mumbai airport. Shiv Sena leaders, meanwhile, decided to go home instead of waiting for the minister.

Railway museum proposal faces opposition
The idea of having a railway museum in the Central Railway headquarters at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus is facing stiff opposition from labour unions. Members of the strongest labour union in the Mumbai region, Central Railway Mazdoor Union, first staged a chain hunger strike for almost a month demanding withdrawal of the proposal. But after realizing that the administration was firm, they started a fast unto death earlier this week. While the union feels that converting the building into a museum “would be a waste of money”, the administration feels it would fetch more money as a tourist attraction.​

Tercentenary of Churchgate cathedral
The Easter Sunday saw the beginning of the tercentenary year of the St. Thomas Cathedral in the Fort area of the city. The first British church in Mumbai, which houses the memorial of the first bishop of Mumbai, stands at Horniman Circle, about a kilometre away from Churchgate railway station. Yet the station got the name due to this church, as the road leading to the gate of the then ‘Bombay Fort’ close to the station passes by this church. The church, which also marks the ‘Zero Mile’ of Mumbai, is known for its rich history, from the chairs designed for King George V to the stained glass windows of the Victorian era.

Mumbai’s milestones to get a makeover
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to restore and beautify 16 of the city’s British-era milestones that were used to mark distance in the city some 200 years ago. Five of these stones are still missing and most of the remaining 11 are buried deep under modern civic structures. The stones are about five feet high and are likely to have been buried during the widening of roads. While a couple of stones were found to have been buried up to four feet, BMC officials have decided to trace, identify and restore all of them.

Mumbai

