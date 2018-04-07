Home Nation

Russia-bound aircraft makes emergency landing at New Delhi's IGI Airport

All the passengers are safe and all standard operating procedures were put into action during the emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport at 6:10 pm.

Published: 07th April 2018 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2018 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand guard at the revamped Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. | PTI File Photo

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Russian aircraft with 309 passengers on board on Saturday evening made an emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. According to the airport authorities, the aircraft of Royal Flight RL-8772, Boeing B767-300 suffered some technical glitch in the engine after which pilots informed the Air Traffic Control requesting for emergency landing in Delhi.

All passengers are reported to be safe. The flight was on its way from Phu Quoc in Vietnam to Yekaterinburg, which is the fourth largest city in Russia.

“The flight landed at Runway Number 28/11 under full emergency protocol at 6:08 pm. Eight fire engines and ambulances were present at the runway as the flight landed,” an airport official said. The passengers were asked to vacate the aircraft for the required check-up.

“The pilot informed us that engine is poorly responding and they want an emergency landing permission. Immediately, Fire department, police, security agencies were informed as it was declared a full emergency,” the official added.

