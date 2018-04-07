Home Nation

Will recommend cancellation of affiliation of schools that force students to buy books from private publishers: NCPCR

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has threatened to recommend cancellation of CBSE affiliations to over 100 schools across the country.

Published: 07th April 2018 12:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2018 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has threatened to recommend cancellation of CBSE affiliations to over 100 schools across the country against which complaints have been received that they force parents and students to buy books from private publishers.

The child rights’ body has sought reports from district education officers in these cases.

NCPCR member (education) Priyank Kanoongo said that while 18000 odd schools affiliated with the CBSE are required to follow NCERT syllabus and schools attached with state education boards are bound to stick to the respective SCERT curriculum, few do it in reality.

“We, at NCPCR, have been receiving complaints from hundreds of parents that they are being forced to buy books by private publishers for Rs 8-10,000 for even elementary classes. This is nothing but sheer exploitation,” he said.

“Therefore we have forwarded the complaints to district education officers for enquiry reports and will recommend withdrawing affiliation of these schools that violate rules,” Kanoongo added.

In letters written to state governments in February this year, the child right’s panel had outlined that section 29 of the Right to Education act, 2009 specifies that there should be uniformity of syllabus at elementary levels.

“However, as schools are arbitrarily imposing their decisions of following private publishers based on rates of commissions they receive, this is a clear cut violation of the clause,” the NCPCR had said.

The Union human resource development ministry and the CBSE too have issued warnings to its affiliate schools against the sale of books from private publishers in their premises in recent times but to little avail.

“It is evident that the practice of violating our communiqué is openly going on in many cases. We are now deciding what to do to curb this menace,” an official in the school education department said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NCERT Right To Education CBSE schools NCERT syllabus NCERT books

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama terror attack: 40 CRPF jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir suicide bomb strike
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp