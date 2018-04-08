PMs Narendra Modi, KP Oli pledge to improve India-Nepal ties

Ramananda Sengupta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and Nepal pledged to review and revitalise the bilateral relationship through a slew of initiatives during talks between Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli in New Delhi on Saturday.In his joint address with Modi after the delegation-level talks, Oli declared he came on a “mission” to take bilateral ties to newer heights “commensurate with the realities of the 21st century”.

Oli had arrived in Delhi on Friday on his first foreign trip since assuming office in February.

After the ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan and the wreath laying ceremony at Rajghat on Saturday, the two sides held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House. The two prime ministers remotely launched an Integrated Check Post at Birgunj, Nepal and witnessed the ground breaking ceremony of a cross-border petroleum products pipeline at Motihari in Bihar’s East Champaran district.

In their joint press address, Modi stressed on the “long history of India’s contribution towards Nepal’s development,” and added he assured PM Oli of continuing it in future. Oli said the two nations agreed to work together “to take bilateral relations to newer heights on the basis of equality, mutual trust, respect and benefit.”Later, foreign secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale told the media that after a decade of constitution making, Nepal has completed the first election under the new constitution. “The political struggle is over, and a new era of stability has started,” he said, pledging India support to Nepal.

Foreign secy in Dhaka on two-day visit

Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale will reach Dhaka on Sunday on a two-day visit during which he will meet the top Bangladeshi leadership and discuss various bilateral issues, progress on the Teesta water sharing deal and the Rohingya crisis. On Monday, Gokhale will participate in a bilateral conclave on ‘India-Bangladesh Relations: Deepening Cooperation and the Way Forward’ with Bangladesh PM’s foreign affairs adviser Gowher Rizvi. He will meet Foreign Minister AH Mahmood and foreign secretary Md Shahidul Haque, with whom he is expected to hold a review of bilateral relations, sign some MoUs and make a press statement. The two foreign secretaries are likely to discuss plans for Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s tour, and the proposed meeting between PMs of the two nations.