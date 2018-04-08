Home Nation

PMs Narendra Modi, KP Oli pledge to improve India-Nepal ties

In their joint press address, Modi stressed on the “long history of India’s contribution towards Nepal’s development,” and added he assured PM Oli of continuing it in future.

Published: 08th April 2018 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2018 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Prime minister Narenda Modi shakes hand with Nepali Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli before their meeting at Hyderabad house in New Delhi on Saturday. (EPS | Shekar Yadav)

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and Nepal pledged to review and revitalise the bilateral relationship through a slew of initiatives during talks between Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli in New Delhi on Saturday.In his joint address with Modi after the delegation-level talks, Oli declared he came on a “mission” to take bilateral ties to newer heights “commensurate with the realities of the 21st century”. 
Oli had arrived in Delhi on Friday on his first foreign trip since assuming office in February. 

After the ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan and the wreath laying ceremony at Rajghat on Saturday, the two sides held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House. The two prime ministers remotely launched an Integrated Check Post at Birgunj, Nepal and witnessed the ground breaking ceremony of a cross-border petroleum products pipeline at Motihari in Bihar’s East Champaran district. 

In their joint press address, Modi stressed on the “long history of India’s contribution towards Nepal’s development,” and added he assured PM Oli of continuing it in future. Oli said the two nations agreed to work together “to take bilateral relations to newer heights on the basis of equality, mutual trust, respect and benefit.”Later, foreign secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale told the media that after a decade of constitution making, Nepal has completed the first election under the new constitution. “The political struggle is over, and a new era of stability has started,” he said, pledging India support to Nepal. 

Foreign secy in Dhaka on two-day visit

Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale will reach Dhaka on Sunday on a two-day visit during which he will meet the top Bangladeshi leadership and discuss various bilateral issues, progress on the Teesta water sharing deal and the Rohingya crisis. On Monday, Gokhale will participate in a bilateral conclave on ‘India-Bangladesh Relations: Deepening Cooperation and the Way Forward’ with Bangladesh PM’s foreign affairs adviser Gowher Rizvi. He will meet Foreign Minister AH Mahmood and foreign secretary Md Shahidul Haque, with whom he is expected to hold a review of bilateral relations, sign some MoUs and make a press statement. The two foreign secretaries are likely to discuss plans for Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s tour, and the proposed meeting between PMs of the two nations. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nepal PM KP Oli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp