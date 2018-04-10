Bharat Bandh: Schools to remain shut today in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad

By ANI

FIROZABAD: Schools for students of Class I to IX will remain closed tomorrow, as a precautionary measure, in the wake of Bharat Bandh called on Tuesday.

According to media reports, a shutdown has been called by some groups for April 10, who are reportedly against caste-based reservations in jobs and education.

The groups also aim to protest against the violence that was witnessed on April 2 Bharat Bandh that had seen large-scale violence in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in various states including Rajasthan and Bhopal to ward off any untoward incident.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) earlier today issued an advisory to all states to take necessary precautionary measures in the view of Bandh.

The MHA, in its advisory, said, "MHA has advised the states to beef up security and make appropriate arrangements to prevent any untoward incident, including issue of prohibitory orders, if necessary. It has asked for intensification of patrolling in all sensitive locations so as to prevent any loss of life or damage to property."