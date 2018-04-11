Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Thane mall, cooling operation underway

By ANI

THANE: A fire broke out earlier on Wednesday morning at Thane's Viviana Mall.

This comes less than a month after a major fire broke out in a packaging company in Dombivli area here.

In the early hours of Wednesday, a fire broke out at a multiplex in Viviana Mall, following which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

Cooling operations are underway, and no casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.