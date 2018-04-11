Home Nation

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Thane mall, cooling operation underway

In the early hours of Wednesday, a fire broke out at a multiplex in Viviana Mall, following which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

Published: 11th April 2018 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2018 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By ANI

THANE: A fire broke out earlier on Wednesday morning at Thane's Viviana Mall.

This comes less than a month after a major fire broke out in a packaging company in Dombivli area here.

Cooling operations are underway, and no casualties have been reported so far.

WATCH VIDEO:

Further details are awaited.

TAGS
Thane Mall fire Thane fire Maharashtra fire Viviana Mall

Comments

