By PTI

AMETHI: A 22-year-old Dalit woman was killed in Nainaha Bartali village under Sangrampur police station area here, the police said today.

The body of the woman, a BA first year student, was found this morning about 100 metres from her house with her throat slit, the police added.

Additional Superintendent of Police BC Dubey said the body has been sent for post mortem examination and a police team has been formed to work out the case.