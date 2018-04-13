Woman, daughter burnt alive by kin in Amethi over property dispute

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a gruesome incident of double murder, a woman and her daughter was were burnt alive by a relative over a property dispute at a village in Amethi, the parliamentary constituency of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday, said the police.

According to SHO, Fursatganj police station, RK Singh said Ameen (45) and her daughter Afreen (18) were set on fire by her bother-in-law. Even Ameen’s husband who is also the brother of the man accused of committing the crime, received serious burn injuries while trying to save his wife and daughter. The two brothers were engaged in a dispute over the property for quite some time, said the local sources.

All the three victims were rushed to a Rae bareli district hospital, where the woman and her daughter succumbed. However, injured husband of the woman was still battling for life, the police officer said.

A case is registered and a hunt is on to nab the accused, said the SHO.