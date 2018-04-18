A vehicle set on fire during clashes which had broken out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession in Bihar’s Aurangabad district. (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Communal incidents in the country rose by 16 per cent in 2017 as compared to 2016; so did the number of deaths and injuries caused in such incidents, according to the Home Ministry’s 2017-2018 annual report which was released on Wednesday.

“During the year 2017, 822 communal incidents were reported in the country wherein 111 people lost their lives and 2,384 people were injured. One major communal incident took place at Baduria-Basirhat (District North 24 Parganas), West Bengal, during the month of July, 2017,” the report stated. In 2016, 703 incidents took place in the country, resulting in 86 deaths and injuries to 2,321 people.

Civilian fatalities have gone up over 166 per cent in Jammu and Kashmir and there was a 42 per cent rise in number of terrorists neutralised in 2017 compared to 2016. Since the advent of militancy in J&K in 1990, a total of 13,976 civilians and 5,123 security personnel had lost their lives till December 31, 2017.

In 2017, there were 342 violent incidents in the state, in which 80 security personnel, 40 civilians and 213 terrorists were killed. There were 322 incidents in J&K in 2016 in which 82 security personnel, 15 civilians and 150 terrorists were killed. However, there has been 2.44 per cent decrease in casualties among security forces.

There has been a spike in infiltration attempts last year from Pakistan, from 371 in 2016 to 406 in 2017. As many as 123 infiltrations were successful in 2017 in comparison to 119 in 2016. A total of 2.60 lakh Amarnath pilgrims visited Kashmir in 2017 as compared to 2.20 lakh in 2016. The Amarnath Yatra took place when Kashmir was witnessing massive agitation after killing of Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Burhan Wani.

While the situation clearly worsened in Kashmir, the number of violent incidents in Naxal-affected areas and North East came down. In 2017, 908 incidents of Left Wing Extremism took place resulting in 263 deaths whereas in 2016, 1,048 incidents were reported causing 278 deaths. In North East, 308 incidents were reported in 2017 as compared to 484 incidents in 2016. The number of civilian casualties and arrest of extremists also came down from 48 to 37 and 1,202 to 995 in 2017 as compared to 2016. The seizure of Narcotics in the country rose in 2017 to 1,51,249 kg from last year’s 1,41,812 kg.

The MHA said the government’s endeavour has been to allow proactive and coordinated measures by all security forces to safeguard the country from cross-border terrorism and to contain militancy.

The government also wants to ensure a sustained peace process and provide adequate opportunities to all people in the nation who eschew violence, the report said