HYDERABAD: Calling for a policy alternative to take on the multifold challenges raised by hindutva communal forces, the CPM began its 22nd Party Congress - one of the most critical meets in its history - in Hyderabad on Wednesday. At a time when the party is going through turbulent times due to the rift within the central leadership over an alliance with the Congress, the party issued a clarion call to mobilise all secular and democratic forces in the country to defeat the BJP government at the Centre.

Inaugurating the national meet, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury underscored the need to strengthen the party's independent moves, while further cementing unity among leftist forces, in addition to forging unity between Left and democratic forces. Only Left and democratic forces can provide a policy alternative to challenges ahead, Yechury said.

The Party Congress is being keenly watched for a probable split in the top leadership. General secretary Sitaram Yechury backed by the West Bengal faction has been pitching for an understanding with secular democratic forces including the Congress party. The Prakash Karat camp, amply supported by the Kerala CPM, is however against any move for an alliance with the grand old party.

Yechury's draft politically tactical line, voted out at the central committee meet, still has takers in the party. Though Karat would present his draft political line, approved by the party central committee, Yechury too is expected to put forth his alternative draft.

Com Sudhakar Reddy, Gen Secretary , CPI speaks at Inaugural Session of the #CPIM22PartyCogress https://t.co/TfoqGKNvQR — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) April 18, 2018

Inaugurating the meet, Yechury also spoke of the threat from the Hindutwa forces. Referring to multifold challenges, he said, "the current BJP central government whose reins are controlled by the RSS is pursuing policies that have imposed unprecedented miseries on the people, while grievously threatening the unity and integrity of the social fabric," he said.

The CPM general secretary pointed out that the Left alone is capable of coming up with a policy alternative. "The Left has been the target of both reactionary forces and the communal combine," he added.

Sudhakar Reddy: Modi Govt has brought disaster to the nation! It is authoritarian, dictatorial! pic.twitter.com/I2wV38cmzh — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) April 18, 2018

Speaking on the occasion, CPI general secretary Sudhakar Reddy unleashed a scathing attack on Modi government. The BJP government has been following naked communalism and intolerance, hr said adding that the dalits and the minorities are at the receiving end.

The RSS has been dictating policies for the country, Reddy said.

Terming the BJP government leading to a Fascism, Reddy warned that the enemy should not be underestimated. Political parties are free to make electoral tactics at the time of elections. But the need for mass struggles should not be delayed, he said.

The five day Party Congress will take a final call on left forging tie-up with secular parties including the Indian national Congress. The meet will also take a call on another term for Sitaram Yechury.