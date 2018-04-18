HYDERABAD: A mega CPI(M) meet will give a new direction to the party on mobilising democratic forces to defeat the BJP, general secretary Sitaram Yechury said today.

In his inaugural speech at the 22nd party congress being held here, Yechury said only the Left could give an alternative to the BJP's "anti-people policies".

"I am confident that this Congress would give a new direction to our party for strengthening the independent activities of our party for intensifying the people's struggle and political intervention for strengthening the unity of the Left forces and of Left and democratic forces to defeat the BJP," Yechury said.

His remarks assume significance in view of a bitter debate that has divided the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in recent times.

Delegates to the five-day congress -- the party's highest decision-making forum-- are to discuss a resolution which would chalk out the political roadmap for the party for the next three years and, with general elections just a year away, gives directions on political alliances and understandings.

The Marxist party is divided on whether it should have an understanding with the Congress.

Yechury is likely to face a tough challenge from a section supporting his predecessor, Prakash Karat, who holds that the CPI(M) should not have any alliance with the Congress, while the general secretary is believed to be in favour of it.

Attacking the government at the Centre, the former Member of Parliament said it was being controlled by the RSS, which is pursuing policies that have imposed "unprecedented miseries" on the people and "grievously threatened" the unity and integrity of the country.

He referred to attacks on Left workers and alleged it was the principal target of communal forces because it championed the cause of the people.

Yechury also accused the BJP-led government of "willingly succumbing" to international pressures on economic issues.

"The challenges that we face in India are related to international developments. The prolonged crisis of global capitalism, apart from imposing unprecedented attacks on working people in developing countries, is also intensifying the pressures on developing countries like ours to further open our markets and resources for the profit maximisation of international finance capital," Yechury said.