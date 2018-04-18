People take part in a candlelight march at the India Gate in protest over Kathua gangrape case in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed various media houses to deposit Rs10 lakh each as penalty for disclosing the name and other details of the Kathua gangrape victim.

The bench of acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar had taken suo moto cognizance of the matter and had pulled up the news networks for not following the stated norms with regard to coverage of such incidents. “It is submitted that the reporting ..enabling identification of the 8-year old victim of gang rape and murder, was on account of ignorance of the requirement of law.. on a misconception that the reporting would facilitate the prosecution of the persons in the right earnest,” it had said.

The apex court had also put a prohibition on the media from disclosing the identity of the victim in the future, and added that the funds collected would be deposited in the J&K victim compensation scheme.