AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday reiterated his statement, where he claimed that internet and satellites existed since the Mahabharata era.

Speaking to ANI, the Tripura Chief Minister said that only the narrow-minded people will find it difficult to believe the facts stated by him.

"They want to belittle their own nation and think highly of other countries. Believe the truth. Do not get confused and do not confuse others," Deb said.

Earlier while speaking at a Regional Workshop on Computerisation and Reforms at Pragna Bhawan in Agartala, Deb said that the internet was invented by India lakhs of years ago.

"Internet and satellite communication had existed in the days of Mahabharata. How could Sanjaya (the charioteer of King Dhritarashtra) give a detailed account and description to the blind king about the battle of Kurukshetra? It means internet was there, the satellites and that technology was there in this country at that time," he said.

The BJP leader said that the European nations and the United States may claim that it is their invention, but it is actually India's technology.

"Internet and satellite system had existed in India during lakhs of years ago. The richest culture belongs to our nation and I feel proud of it. Even today in internet and software technology, we are ahead. See Microsoft, it may be a U.S. company but most of its engineers are all from our country," he added.