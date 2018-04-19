The ‘no cash’ boards have become a common sight at the ATM kiosks since past few days. (File | EPS)

NEW DELHI: Amid a cash crunch in some parts of the country, the Congress on Wednesday accused the government of spoiling the festive mood on account of Akshaya Tritiya, crop harvesting in villages and the marriage season.

“There is a festive mood around this time. But people are not happy, they are sad as they are not getting their own money in banks,” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said.

Criticising the government over its poor handling of the currency supply situation, the Congress leader said that the reasons cited for ATMs being empty now and after demonetisation were almost the same.

“After demonetisation, the government had said that ATMs were not calibrated to dispense new Rs2,000 notes. Now they are giving similar explanations for the Rs200 note, which is the largest printed denomination,” said Khera, adding, “Every hour the government and its various mouthpieces come up with new excuses, new reasons and new theories.”

Asking the government where people should park their hard-earned money at a time when credibility of banks was in doubt, the Congress leader wondered why only one-sixth of the currency notes required by banks in metro cities were being made available to them.

“What is the reason behind this mess? Either your intent was wrong or you did not plan or you do not know how to run a government. If you don’t answer now, the people will give a befitting reply next year,” said Khera, referring to the 2019 national polls.

Noting that bank defaults involving a total of Rs 61,000 cr were reported under the Modi government, the Congress said that non-performing assets grew by Rs 5.8 lakh till December 2017, forcing a parliamentary panel to summon the RBI governor over the issue.