BENGALURU: All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Madhu Goud Yaskhi wants Amitabh Bachchan to quit as Gujarat tourism brand ambassador in the wake of the Surat rape case.

“Bachchan should resign as the brand ambassador of Gujarat tourism. What happened in Surat is a shameful and disgusting incident,’’ Yaskhi told reporters here on Thursday. He was reacting to Bachchan’s statement of feeling disgusted even to talk about the recent rapes that have shaken and outraged the nation. “I think the slogan - Beti Bachao, Beti Padao - has to be changed as Beti Bachao BJP logon se," he said.

Commenting on the road accident involving Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde, he said "lies, deceit and blame game are common among BJP leaders who have no morality." BJP had blamed the Congress for the accident.

“The truck that crashed into his (Ananth Kumar Hegde's) escort vehicle was owned by the brother of a BJP office bearer. It clearly shows their desperation of making an issue out of nothing," he said.