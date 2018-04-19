CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, along with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, party politburo member Prakash Karat and other leaders attend the five-day- long 22nd Congress at RTC Kalyana Mandapam in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | PTI

HYDERABAD: The CPM organisational report to be tabled at the 22nd Party Congress in the coming days, contains major criticism against its West Bengal unit. The weakening of mass base has also found prominent mention in the report.

The organisational report, excerpts of which are with The New Indian Express, is highly critical of the party in Bengal. The tactics adopted during the West Bengal assembly elections -an electoral understanding with the Congress- are not in consonance with the political tactical line of the 21st Congress, quotes the report.

The proposal from the Bengal unit was discussed and rejected by the Politburo and the Central Committee. Despite this, there were tacit seat adjustments and a joint campaign with the Congress.

The organisational report that reviewed and assessed the party's performance in the last three years expresses severe concerns over the loss of its mass base.

"The organisational tasks set out by the Kolkata plenum should be fully implemented. Only a few state committees have taken serious efforts to implement the organisational decisions taken at the plenum. Even in those states, they are in the process of implementing," says the report, while adding that six months after the Party Congress, all state committees should review implementation of the decisions taken at the state plenum and extended meetings.

The organisational report calls for all states to focus their energy on building a strong CPM with a mass base.

The party is having a difficult situation after the setbacks in West Bengal and recently in Tripura. The reactionary forces are concentrating their attacks against the party. This challenges can be met only by strengthening party's live links with the masses streamlining the party organisation with quality membership and building a strong communist party throughout the country, said the report.

* There is a need to improve the level of cohesion among the Polit Buro members at the Centre. Mutual confidence among PB members should be developed. For this when issues crop up, they should be discussed immediately and clinched and not allowed to linger.

* There is a serious problem of leakage of innerparty discussions and briefings to the media. This should be enquired into and PB member BV Raghavalu is entrusted with enquiring into the matter.

* The organisational report asked the Polit Buro members not to indulge in loose talk. This would apply to secretariat members also, said the report.

The report observed that the differences in the Polit Buro on the political tactical line had its impact on the work of the party centre.

