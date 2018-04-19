The CPM should ditch its arrogance and agree to share a broad secular platform with the Congress to bring down the BJP from power, said CPI leader Binoy Vishwam. | EPS

KASARGOD: The CPM should ditch its arrogance and agree to share a broad secular platform with the Congress to bring down the BJP from power, said CPI leader Binoy Vishwam. "The CPM should understand the reality. One cannot make an omelet without breaking the egg," he said.

He was speaking during the CPI's 'Flag Yatra', taken out as a prelude to its 23rd party conference to be held in Kollam from April 25 to 29. Senior party leader Pannian Raveendran flagged off the yatra at Kayyur Martyrs' Memorial on Thursday.

Vishwam -- who is the captain of the yatra -- said in today's political situation it is not prudent to take a stance that there would be no alliance with the Congress. "The CPM does not debate on the fact that the BJP and the RSS are a curse to Indian politics. And the CPI believes there should be a broad secular democratic platform to bring down the BJP from power," he said.

The CPI and the CPM are partners in the Left Democratic Front, which is now ruling Kerala.

In the ongoing party conference of the CPM in Hyderabad, two official resolutions were introduced, he said. The first resolution introduced by the former general secretary Prakash Karat had the words: The BJP is the main enemy, but there should be no alliance or understanding with the Congress. The incumbent, Sitaram Yechury, introduced a second resolution after dropping the reference to the Congress, Vishwam said. "The first resolution reflected the obstinacy and arrogance of a few CPM leaders," he said.

The matter was discussed in two CPM's central committee meetings and two party congress but there could be no consensus because of the arrogance of a few leaders, he said.

The CPM should take in the fact that the political situations in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh are different from Kerala, said Vishwam, a member of the CPI's national executive committee. He welcomed the CPM's stance of supporting candidates who could defeat the BJP in Karnataka.

'Slaughtering secularism'

The CPI's leader exhorted the CPM to bury the differences and help form a broad platform to obliterate the BJP. "That does not mean make a new political front," he clarified.

Vishwam said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is trying slaughter democracy, secularism and the Constitution. "The BJP sees secularism as a profane word," Vishwam, said when the Yatra reached Nileshwaram.

Modi promised 'aache din' to all but delivered it to the corporate world, he said. "The poor, the farmers and the common people got misery in the past four years," he said.

The Kathua and Unnao cases exposed the hollowness Modi's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padao' slogan. "The Kathua girl was brutally raped and killed because she was a Muslim. The lawyer, who is fighting to get her justice, says she is now being threatened with rape, and may be killed," he said. In Unnao, a BJP MLA raped a teenage girl and promised her a job. When her father complained to police, he was killed in the lockup, the CPI leader said. "Is this India? Where is Beti Bachao? Is this dishonesty called Modi?" Vishwam said.