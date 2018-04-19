Loya had allegedly died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014 when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague’s daughter. | File Photo

LATUR: Srinivas Loya, the brother of Judge B.H. Loya, declined to comment on the Supreme Court order on Thursday dismissing a petition seeking a SIT probe into the death of Judge Loya, saying "it's futile".

"We have nothing to say... Whatever has happened, has happened. What can we do now?" said Srinivas Loya, who lives in Latur in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra.

He said when the Supreme Court has not heeded big lawyers like Prashant Bhushan "then what is our standing before them... We are very small people".

"The best is we will not say anything in the matter now. How will it help? We can do nothing further... It's futile," Srinivas Loya said in a resigned tone.

Earlier in the day, a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said that there was absolutely no merit in the petition and Judge Loya had met a natural death.

Judge Loya was conducting a trial in a case related to the killing of criminal Sohrabuddin Sheikh, who was allegedly shot in a staged shoot-out.