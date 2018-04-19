NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday launched its flagship Study in India programme aimed at attracting foreign students in 160 public and private universities which will offer 15,000 seats to them in the academic year 2018-19. About 55 per cent of these seats will offer fee waivers to students from abroad, as reported first by The New Indian Express on April 18.

Launching the scheme, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj said that the programme was an “open invitation to students all over to come and study in our institutions of higher education.”As per 2016-17 figures, a little over 47,000 students of foreign nationalities are studying in India. The government wants to take this number to two lakh by 2023.