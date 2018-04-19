NEW DELHI: Education for children, jobs for youth and healthcare for the elderly. That is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recipe for a better society. Addressing a large gathering at ‘Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath’ diaspora event at Central Hall, Westminster, London, which was telecast live on Wednesday, Modi spoke about how his government had taken specific steps to ensure that these three things were taken care of.

He said the government had already launched a holistic health care and health insurance system, but much more needed to be done. Arguing that having aspirations in life was a good thing, he said: “‘Besabri’ is not a bad thing. If a person has a cycle, a person aspires for a scooter. If a person has a scooter, a person aspires for a car. It is nature to aspire. India is getting increasingly aspirational.”Asserting that he was a just a catalyst, and that nothing could be done without the people’s support he said that, “I was not born with an aim to be in history books. I request you all, remember our country and not Modi. I am just like you all, a common citizen of India.”

“Today the need of the hour is to make development a mass movement. I don’t want to run a government that does not listen to people. Peoples voices are paramount for my government,” he declared.The long discussion, which had people submitting written questions to moderator Prasoon Joshi, CFBC chief and ad-man, was interspersed with clips showing people who had benefited from various schemes launched by the government, and with sporadic shouts of “Bharat mata ki Jai” from the enthusiastic audience.