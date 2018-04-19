Police arrest a student during clashes following a protest demanding justice for 8-year-old girl who was raped and murdered in Kathua at Sakidafar in Srinagar on Thursday. | PTI

SRINAGAR: Authorities today shut down several colleges and higher secondary schools in Kashmir to thwart student protests demanding justice for the eight-year-old victim of Kathua rape and murder case.

Colleges and higher secondary schools were closed for class work in Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian and Ganderbal districts while several such institutions were closed in other six districts of the valley, officials said.

They said the decision to suspend academic work in the educational institutions was taken as a precautionary measure in view of yesterday's widespread protests in support of the demand for justice for the victim of the horrific rape and murder case in Kathua district of the state in January this year.

Despite the decision of the administration to close the institutions, protests were reported from Sopore and Boniyar towns of Baramulla district.

While protests were peaceful in Boniyar, clashes erupted between cops and protestors in Sopore town, the reports reaching here said.

The reports said at least a dozen protestors were hurt in police action.

However, police officials said no one has been reported injured.