SRINAGAR: The lawyer representing five of the eight accused in Kathua case on Wednesday alleged SIT officer Shwetambri Sharma was following the agenda set by four of her male officers in the ‘motivated probe’.“Of the five officers in Crime Branch’s Special Investigation Team that probed the brutal rape and murder of minor girl, only one was a female officer. She could not have opposed the viewpoint of her seniors,” defence lawyer Ankur Sharma told NIE. “Of the four male officers, two were tainted and all of them followed an agenda during the motivated probe in the case.”

“She (Shwetambri) carried forward their agenda not because she was also involved or she was knowing it, but because the four managed to create virtual reality before her. Whatever the four concluded from the circumstantial evidence, she went with their viewpoint,” Sharma claimed. But, Shwetambri said officers were trained to tackle all challenges. “Whenever we used to go to court for the juvenile’s remand, there used to be demonstration. They used to obstruct the road outside the court premises.”