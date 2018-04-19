SRI NAGAR: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday termed the brutal rape and murder of minor nomad girl in Kathua as ‘shameful’. and urged the people to introspect over the way the society was developing.“The most important thing in this world is the smile of an innocent child. And, our biggest success is security of our children. To provide security and safe environment to the children is the first priority of any society,” Kovind said during the sixth convocation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Katra.

“In various parts of the country, our children are sometimes victims of heinous crimes. The occurrence of such barbaric incidents even 70 years after Independence is shameful,” he said, referring to the reports of the brutalisation and killing of the minor girl child in Kathua.The 8-year-old girl was abducted near her house in Rasana village of Kathua district while she was grazing ponies on January 10. Her body with violence and torture marks was recovered a week later.

“We have to think where are we going? We have to ask ourselves what kind of a society are we building? What kind of a society are we giving to our future generation? Are we building a society where women can enjoy justice, equality and independence, as provided for by our Constitution?” he said. “It is a common responsibility for all of us in all parts of the country to address this issue.” Earlier, Kovind awarded 882 degrees to the students at the convocation. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti felt something was wrong with a society where men indulge in rape and murder of a child, who is a manifestation of the Mata Vaishno Devi.

“How can someone do such a cruel thing to a small girl who is a manifestation of Mata Vaishno Devi? There is something wrong with the society,” she said in her address at the convocation.Later in the evening, the President attended a civic reception hosted for him by the state government at Amar Mahal. He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have shown courage, fortitude and resilience, even in the face of challenges.