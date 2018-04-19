LUCKNOW: Launching a scathing attack on Congress party in the light of Supreme Court’s order in judge BH Loya death case, UP CM Yogi Adityanath accused the grand old party of conspiring to vitiate

the atmosphere for settling political rivalry. “The real face of Congress has been exposed through the order of apex court,” said the CM here on Thursday.

Welcoming the SC order dismissing petitions seeking Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into Special CBI Judge B.H. Loya's death case, the CM tweeted that Rahul Gandhi did not want that any person

other than someone from the Gandhi family run the country. “The Congress stands exposed," he tweeted.

In fact, earlier in the day, the apex court had dismissed all the pleas seeking an independent investigation into his death of the 48-year-old judge in December 2014. Notably, at the time of his death due to cardiac arrest, Loya was handling a murder case in which BJP chief Amit Shah was among the accused. Referring to the Congress’s brouhaha over the issue and Rahul Gandhi leading party delegation to the then President to seek a probe into Judge Loya's death, CM Yogi said that the SC order had exposed the "ugly face" of Congress party.

While addressing media persons, CM Yogi sought Rahul Gandhi to tender an apology to the people of the country. He claimed that the party and its president used the issue as a tool to tarnish the image of BJP chief Amit Shah and defame him covertly. He added that the approach of Congress party in the case

smacked of conspiracy under which they tried to project a negative image of the government of the day.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that Judge Loya died of natural causes and that the petitions were a serious attempts to scandalise and obstruct the course of justice. Loya had allegedly died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014 at the wedding of a colleague's daughter.

The Supreme Court called it a ‘vituperative assault on country’s justice system’ by those who were behind the filing of petitions, their lawyers for making insinuations against judicial officers and judges. The court had expressed concern over frivolous and motivated litigation filed to settle political scores.

