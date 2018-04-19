PANAJI: Goa Police Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested a man for spreading fake news on social media on the health condition of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is presently undergoing treatment in the United States.

He was arrested under Sec 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for spreading rumour and creating panic.

The man, identified as Kenneth Silveira, put a post on Facebook, "Just got news that Parrikar is no more".

Last month, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had to make an impromptu visit to the United States for medical attention as he had reportedly contracted pancreatic cancer.

Before moving to the United States for further medical treatment, the former defence minister was hospitalised at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 15, following mild pancreatitis problems and was discharged from there on February 22.

On March 21, Parrikar's personal secretary (PS) Rupesh Kamat had said that the Chief Minister is responding well.