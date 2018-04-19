CHENNAI: A day after an elderly couple were found killed in an apartment at Taramani, the police have arrested a migrant worker from Bihar. Police said the worker had been engaged by the couple to lay tiles in the house. He was allegedly enraged as they refused to pay for his work and hit them with wooden logs.

The couple - Mayandi, 73, and his wife Valli Nayagi, 68 - were found dead with severe head injuries on Tuesday in their third floor apartment. Police said the CCTV footage showed one KamrulAlam alias Thadi visting the house two times around 2 pm on Tuesday. Kamrul was said to have been engaged by Mayandi to fix tiles in the building. “As the couple failed to pay him after completion of work, he took a wooden log which was lying nearby and hit Mayandi’s head. Hearing his screams, Valiammal came to his rescue and she also met with the same fate. He then stole `12,000 kept in the house and left after locking the house.”

The incident came to light only around

8 pm when a few women staying in the PG accommodation run by Mayandi visited the house.

Muthu, a relative of the couple said, the two hailed from Tirunelveli. “They had moved to the city 40 years ago and were into bamboo business. I met them last on Monday at the bank at Taramani,” he said. The couple have three children. Their daughter is residing in United States, a son is settled with his family in Bengaluru and another son resides at Medavakkam and runs a supermarket.