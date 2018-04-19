LUCKNOW: A Cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government and president of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), Om Prakash Rajbhar, created a flutter on Thursday by taking a pot-shot at the chief minister, claiming that even low-level officials in the state were not complying with shis orders.

Rajbhar also took aim at the Central leaderships of the national parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, for making tall claims about development, calling them merely poll gimmicks at the time of elections.

“There are many laws but they have not been enforced in the state. Today, constables, sub-inspectors and even officers are working on their own and not following the CM’s orders,” Rajbhar told reporters here while speaking about the law and order scenario in the state.

He claimed that like Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party leaders, CM Yogi was running the government under the influence of a few IAS officers.

“The same officials, including IAS and IPS, become active on the directives of the Election Commission, but do not listen to the CM,” he claimed.

He accused the UP government of deceiving students of the OBC category in providing scholarships and fee reimbursement.

“I have raised the issue of the government deceiving the students of backward class. On April 16, an online portal was opened for scholarship and fee reimbursement of SC/ST and general class students only.”

Regarding his meeting with BJP president Amit Shah, Rajbhar said that he had made the BJP chief aware of his concerns.

“I suggested categorisation in 27 per cent OBC quota into three categories — pichhada, ati-pichhada and sarvadhik pichhada — to the contentment of all sections. The BJP president assured me that my demand will be addressed in six months, before the elections,” he said, adding that he had also demanded that recruitment to government jobs begin only after the OBC quota had been thus divided.

The SBSP chief strongly feels that incidents such as the Unnao rape case have brought a bad name to the government despite the promptness shown by it in setting up a special investigation team and recommending a CBI probe.

“Had any MLA of SBSP got involved in such a case, he would have been fired from the party immediately,” Rajbhar said, adding that he was sure the BJP would act against Unnao rape accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar soon.