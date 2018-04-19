NEW DELHI: Thousands of crores spent on Modi government’s flagship Swachh Bharat Mission–Urban (SBM-U) during last three years, appears to have no visible impact on the diseases that spread due to the lack of cleanliness in the country.

Government data discloses that the number of cases of dengue reported from across the country in the year 2015 was 99,913 in which 220 people lost their lives. The number cases went up by about 30 per cent the very next year in 2016. The trend continued in 2017 with as many 253 deaths reported in total 1,57,996 reported cases.

In order to implement the programmes under SBM-U, including construction of toilets and solid waste management, funds are released to the respective state governments and union territories after the submission of utilisation certificate for 75 per cent of the funds released earlier.

However, as per the government data, `859.48 crore were released in the year 2014-15. The subsequent years saw more funds coming in as more projects commenced under the cleanliness mission. `1,108 crore were spent on the mission in the year 2015-16. Similarly, in the year 2016-17, `2,137 crore was released. The Ministry of Urban Affairs released over `1,920 crore in the fourth year of the programme implementation till December, 2017.

Additionally, according to the data accessed from the Health Ministry, more than `1, 900 crore were released during last four years under National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme.

A senior official of the Urban Affairs Ministry said that the Ministry monitors the progress of projects through a management information system platform on the “Swachhbharaturban.in” web portal, where urban local bodies update the status of the projects undertaken. The progress of the mission in states and cities is also reviewed during official visits and video conferences. Swachh Survekshan survey also evaluates the cleanliness of the cities once a year, added the official.

Apart from this, Swachhata app for redressal of grievances was launched on August 6, 2016 and on an average, 2,30,000 complaints are registered per month and 2,10,000 complaints are redressed per month.

Moreover, for improvement of management of Dengue cases, master trainers of 29 States/UTs were trained during 2017 in four training workshops organized in collaboration with World Health Organization.