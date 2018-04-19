LUCKNOW: Drawing widespread condemnation over alleged mishandling of Unnao rape case, and taking a strong note of rising crime against women in the state, UP government has decided to send a proposal to the Centre seeking a provision to award death penalty to rapists in cases of assault on minors.

Many states have already passed bills in this regard. Holding a review meeting with top administrative and police officials on Wednesday evening, chief minister Yogi Adityanath asked the officials to step up efforts to ensure safety of women in the state. Yogi asked police officials to consolidate initiatives to tackle crime against women such as 1090 (Women Powerline) and UP-100.

Expressing his displeasure over poor handling of Unnao rape case, the CM claimed that had the Unnao police acted in time in June last year at the time of incident, the case would not have had such ramifications. Yogi directed officials to fix responsibility of police personnel from the level of beat constable to that of district police superintendent if lackadaisical approach towards handling such case emerged.

Yogi emphasized that supervisory officers from the level of sub-divisional magistrates and deputy SPs carry out foot patrolling in their areas to give people a sense of safety. In a separate meeting held by the chief secretary earlier, directions were issued to commissioners and DIGs posted in the state to improve law and order situation through joint patrolling.