Low entry fees brings more visitors

The slashing of entry fees last year seems to have had a major impact of footfalls at Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal. From the time period from April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018, the Van Vihar saw an increase of 1.5 lakh visitors as compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. The park’s footfall records reveal that this year the number of visitors increased from around 4,19,641 to 5,63,733. Around a year ago, to attract more visitors, the park administration had decided to reduce the entry fee in Van Vihar. The entry fee was slashed by up to 50 per cent.

Ex-boss of medical college held in fraud case

The former director of a private medical college was recently arrested for allegedly committing a multi-crore fraud. The fraud was reported two years ago, but the accused, Dr NK Sharma, was arrested on April 13 when he was returning after a court hearing in another case. According to the Kolar police, the accused and the complainant, Dr SD Singh, entered into an agreement under which the accused took an advance of C8.60 crore as chairman of the society that ran the college. The complainant was promised chairmanship of the society, but was made only a member. The college didn’t have any affiliation with the Medical Council of India after which the complainant lodged a case of fraud.

Water bowls for birds, but with a word of caution

The Bhopal district malaria officer (DMO) is urging people to provide water to birds during the summer, but also informing them to clean the bowls in order to curb vectors that spread disease. The DMO is making sure that apart from social initiative, it gives a message of hygiene to control vector-borne disease. “A bowl of water that quenches thirst of birds can also become a breeding ground for malaria and dengue. We intend to sensitise people about vector control,” said DMO Akhilesh Dubey.

All newborns to get preserved breast milk at district hospital

Madhya Pradesh is likely to soon get its first comprehensive lactation management centre at the district hospital of Bhopal, the JP Hospital. Once developed, the centre will pave the passage for cross human milk banking. The existing milk bank houses only the facility to feed preserved breast milk from a child’s mother. But the new centre will ensure that newborns, whose mothers are unable to lactate, will also get milk. Even newborns without mothers will be able to get breast milk, thanks to the noble initiative.

Gun-toting supporters mark kayaking body’s polls

Polls to the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association were recently held in Bhopal under the shadow of guns. Gun-toting aides of Shailendra Singh Bhadoriya could be seen at the election centre on April 13. However, Bhadoriya’s panel was defeated by the Kushwaha panel led by Bhopal’s Prashant Kushwaha, who was elected as the Association’s secretary general. The Bhadoriya panel had been slammed by opponents for drafting supporters with guns. A total of 26 state associations cast two votes each.