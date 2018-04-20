PATNA: Actor-politician and BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha on Friday described jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad as his "best friend".

"Many blessings to my best friend Laluji's son Tej Pratap on his engagement to lovely Aishwariya Rai. Hope and pray that Laluji stays in commanding position as ever," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Patna Saheb tweeted.

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu Prasad, last week got engaged with RJD leader Chandrika Rai's daughter Aishwarya Rai here.

Sinha said he hoped the former Bihar Chief Minister got bail sooner than later.

Sinha recently met Lalu Prasad's wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi and his younger son Tejashwi Yadaav.

Earlier, he met Lalu Prasad in a Ranchi hospital where the latter had been shifted from jail last month and said the RJD supremo was a "victim of conspiracy of circumstances".