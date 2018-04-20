NEW DELHI: Dejected by the Supreme Court order on judge BH Loya’s death, the Opposition renewed their efforts towards impeachment of Chief Justice Dipak Misra. According to sources, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is likely to meet Opposition leaders on Friday to take the matter forward.

Over the past few weeks, Opposition leaders had been discussing ways to bring the impeachment motion to fruition even as no clear line of thought emerged within the Congress on how to go about it.

A case in point was party spokesperson and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal saying the “CJI impeachment” issue was still open, days after party leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said it had been dropped.

Party insiders said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who had been discussing the issue with senior party leaders, too was concerned over the SC order. Rahul had earlier led a group of Opposition leaders to petition President Ram Nath Kovind and demand a fair probe into the death of Loya.

“Indians are deeply intelligent. Most Indians, including those in the BJP, instinctively understand the truth about Amit Shah. The truth has its own way of catching up with people like him,” Rahul tweeted.

The Congress said it respected the SC but disagreed with its order. The SC order is seen as a clean chit to BJP chief Shah, who was accused in the Sohrabuddin fake encounter case which was being heard by Judge Loya before he died. “Only a probe can establish if Judge Loya’s death was natural or not,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.