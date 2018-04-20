NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today accused the Congress party of trivialising the power of impeachment and using it as a political tool.

In a scathing Facebook post, the senior BJP leader said the 114 page judgement in the Judge Loya death case authored by Justice D Y Chandrachud on behalf of the three Judge Bench of the Supreme Court "exposes every fact of the conspiracy" to generate falsehood as propaganda in the public and political space.

He further said Amit Shah (now BJP President) had no role in Sohrabuddin Case and it was an alleged encounter executed by some central agencies through the State Police.

Referring to the move of Congress and six other opposition parties to impeach Chief Justice of India Deepak Misra, Jaitley said: "The Congress Party and its friends have started using impeachment as a political tool".

Stressing that trivialising the use of power of impeachment is a "dangerous event", he said the move is an attempt to "intimidate" a Judge and send a message to other Judges, "that if you don't agree with us, fifty MP's are enough for a revenge action".

Referring to the judgement in Loya death case, Jaitley said never ever so blatantly in the past have national political parties, a few retired judges and some senior lawyers "so closely identified themselves with the generation of falsehood that they almost come out as conspirators".