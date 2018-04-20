CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, along with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, party politburo member Prakash Karat and other leaders attend the five-day- long 22nd Congress at RTC Kalyana Mandapam in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | PTI

HYDERABAD: Hectic lobbying and last-minute efforts are being made by both Prakash Karat and Sitaram Yechury camp ahead of the crucial voting today on the draft political report following Friday demands by some delegates for a secret ballot.

Delegates supporting general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Prakash Karat have been making last ditch efforts as Maharashtra, Punjab, Odisha, Goa and Bihar demanded a secret ballot to decide on the draft political resolution.

"There have been efforts to gather support by each camp, keeping in mind nearly equal number of delegates on both the sides," said party sources.

The voting is expected to take place late Friday after all delegates have spoken. The usual practice is to have voting on draft political resolution by raising hand and there has been no previous precedence of secret ballot in the party's history.

Karat presented the majority draft that is against any understanding with the Congress in elections, while Yechury wants that doors should not be completly shut keeping in mind need to defeat the BJP.

There have been reports that the steering committee will make efforts that the situation doesn't come for a secret ballot.