PORT BLAIR: The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), Hyderabad said in a release that there is a strong indication that high energy swell waves, with heights between 2 to 3 m and periods between 17-22 seconds are likely to be experienced in the seas around India.

The higher waves will be first experienced along the west coast of India and Lakshadweep by morning hours of Saturday ie 21 April, 2018 and subsequently the Bay of Bengal by Sunday ie 22 April, 2018. The

wave impact in the Bay of Bengal could be particularly high off the west coast of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, as compared to the east coast of India.

“In the Bay of Bengal, the high swell wave regime is likely to continue and decrease only by around Tuesday (24th April, 2018). However, the swell energy is likely to be higher on Monday in the Bay

of Bengal. The low lying coasts of Kerala and West Bengal are particularly vulnerable. This event will be monitored in real time using instruments, which have been deployed in the deep sea and near shore,” the release of Thursday said here.

INCOIS claimed that it has even deployed a wave rider buoy off Seychelles for monitoring such events for early warning requirements and there is a plan to deploy one off south of Sri Lanka in the near future.

“The communities along the sea shore are advised to be cautious, particularly during Saturday and Sunday (Apr 21-22, 2018). There is a possibility of surging of waves during the high tide times, in the low lying areas of the coasts during such events. It is also advised that the water based recreational activity at the coast be suspended during these events. The boats may be anchored at a fair distance from each other, to avoid collision and damage. Boats plying very near to the coasts may be avoided during this period as the coastal regions will experience its effect more,” the release said.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Office, Port Blair has issued a warning for all fishermen of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. “With reference to the Press Note regarding the warning on rough sea condition dated 19.04.2018 released by INCOIS, Hyderabad, Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off Andaman & Nicobar coasts on 22nd and 23rd April 2018 due to high swell wave,” a release from Meteorological Office, Port Blair said here today.