LONDON: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday expressed displeasure over India's national flag-burning incident at London's Parliament Square on April 18, and said that they expected a legal action against the people who were involved in it.

"We're deeply anguished with the incident involving our national flag. The matter was taken up strongly with the United Kingdom side. They have regretted the incident. The flag was immediately replaced. We expect legal action against the people who were involved in this," said MEA's official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

On April 18, a group of Pakistan backed pro-Khalistani and Kashmiri protestors, in the presence of London Metropolitan Police, pulled down the Indian flag from a pole at London's Parliament Square and replaced it with a flag representing Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Khalistan.

The incident took place when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the Indian community at Westminster.

Earlier, the British foreign office had apologised for the incident.

"While people have the right to hold peaceful protests, we are disappointed with the action taken by a small minority in Parliament Square and contacted High Commissioner Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha as soon as we were made aware," according to Foreign and Commonwealth Office's statement, reported by asianlite.com.

The web portal also reported that the United Kingdom officials had arranged for a replacement flag to be put up at the Parliament Square.

On a related note, addressing the Indian community at 'Bharat ki Baat, Sabke Saath' event at Westminster, Prime Minister Modi described Pakistan as a "terror export factory".

He said, "We believe in peace, but we will not tolerate those who like to export terror. We will give strong answers and in the language they understand. Terrorism will never be accepted".