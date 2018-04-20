LUCKNOW: In a spurt of crime against girls, yet another incident of minor’s rape, second in the last four days, surfaced in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh where a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered on late Thursday night.

The local sources claimed that the victim had come to the attend wedding of her cousin in Keltha village of Aliganj area in Etah district, when she was lured by a person named Pintu Kumar, 25, who took her to a secluded area, raped and murdered her. The body of the victim was spotted in the nearby under farm in semi-naked condition at 3 am after intensive search by the family. “The accused was a sweet maker (halwai) who had come to cook in the wedding,” said a local police officer.

According to police sources, accused Pintu Kumar was arrested and booked for murder, rape and concealing evidence after the nine-year-old girl’s father filed a complaint. The accused was charged under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“After the rituals of a pre-wedding ceremony (tilak) were over, the family of the girls started looking for her at 10 pm. On failing to find her, the search was intensified and the girl’s body was spotted in semi-naked condition in a farm some 100 metres away from the venue of wedding ,” said a senior cop of Aliganj police station area.

The police officer added that the body of the girl was sent for a post-mortem at the district hospital in Etah.

During their investigation, the cops found that Kumar, a member of the team of cooks hired to prepare food for the guests, asked the victim to bring a glass of water for him as he was preparing to take liquor during the ceremony. Later, under the impact of liquor, he approached the girl and wooed her to a shop. He then waylaid the minor to a nearby farm to satisfy his lust and then killed her.

One of the friends of the girl who was a class 2 student, confirmed to the police that the victim was last seen with the accused who allegedly lured her to a shop in the village.

It may be recalled that in the wee hours of Tuesday, a seven-year old minor was raped and murdered by a tent man at a wedding in Sitalpur village, just 50 km away from the spot where Thursday incident took place.