CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, along with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, party politburo member Prakash Karat and other leaders attend the five-day- long 22nd Congress at RTC Kalyana Mandapam in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | PTI

HYDERABAD: Amidst demands for secret ballot on draft political resolution, Polit Bureau Member Prakash Karat said that the party Congress will take a call on it as party constitution only allows secret ballot in case of Central Committee and lower commitee elections.

"It is not our practice. There has not been any instance of voting by secret ballot in our constitution. The decision will be taken by the party Congress based on the amendments moved by delegates by evening," said Karat.

About 47 delegates have given their views by afternoon and based on that amendments will be taken up and put to vote, if pressed for.

"I am confident that there will be political resolution by today evening," he said

Lobbying and last minute efforts are being made by both Karat and Yechury camp with demands for voting. Part's steering committee will take a call based on the demands from delegates.

According to sources, about 15 delegates from Maharashtra, Punjab, Odisha, Goa and Bihar have demanded a secret ballot to decide on the draft political resolution.

When asked if he presented the majority draft so reply on political draft will be given by him, Karat said "off course" and there have been many such precedents.

"There is no majority or minority draft. Once a draft is adopted by the party Congress, then it's the party line," said Karat.

The usual practice is to have voting on draft political resolution by raising hand and there has been no previous precedence of secret ballot in the party's history.

Karat presented the majority draft that is against any understanding with the Congress in elections, while Yechury wants that doors should not be completly shut keeping in mind need to defeat the BJP.

There have been reports that the steering committee will make efforts that the situation doesn't come for a secret ballot.