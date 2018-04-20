DARBHANGA (BIHAR): In a bid to promote Pradhan Mantri Ujwala Yojana (PMUY) scheme, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday announced free gas connections for Dalits and every other backward class in Bihar.

"We will provide free LPG to all Dalits and backward caste families under our scheme, Pradhan Mantri Ujwala Yojana," Pradhan told the media.

Under PMUY, the gas connections cost Rs 3,200 per connection, out of which half the cost is borne by the government, the rest is paid in installments.

The Minister in his speech said that previously, the beneficiaries, who paid through installments never received the subsidies back in their bank account.

He said that, "in the first six refills there will not be any subsidy cut but instead would be deposited in the bank accounts."

He further said that in 2014, out of the 2.1 crore households in Bihar only 48 lakh received LPG connection and now the number has increased to 1.2 crores.

On April 14, Pradhan launched PMUY scheme in Telangana.

It is reported that the central government would organise 1 lakh 'LPG Panchayat' across the nation during the next 18 months to popularised the use of clean fuel for cooking among the rural population of the country.

PMUY was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 1, 2016, with an aim to provide LPG connections to those who are still dependent on wood or coal for cooking their food.

Till date, more than five crore LPG connections have been distributed to families under Below Poverty Line (BPL), say the records of the Petroleum Ministry.